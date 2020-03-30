wrestling / News

Zelina Vega & Aleister Black Launch Their Own YouTube Channel

March 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zelina Vega NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

Zelina Vega & Aleister Blackhave join ed the ranks of YouTube, launching an official YouTube channel. You can see the video and subscribe below.

Black is set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36 this weekend.

Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Jeremy Thomas

