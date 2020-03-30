wrestling / News
Zelina Vega & Aleister Black Launch Their Own YouTube Channel
March 30, 2020
Zelina Vega & Aleister Blackhave join ed the ranks of YouTube, launching an official YouTube channel. You can see the video and subscribe below.
Black is set to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36 this weekend.
It’s up! Officially! Our first @YouTube video! On our newwww channel! If you guys have suggestions, ideas or things you would like to see, leave a comment in the comment section! I promise, we see them ALL! Excited 😆 https://t.co/C1cuPNBMzk
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) March 30, 2020
