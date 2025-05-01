Zelina Vega On Aleister Black Returning To WWE, Says Triple H Told Him ‘Welcome Home’

Aleister Black made his return to WWE last week, showing up on Smackdown and delivering Black Mass to The Miz. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Black’s wife Zelina Vega spoke about his return to the company and what Triple H told him when he was back on the roster.

Vega said: “It really felt like the fairytale ending to that. The only other time I felt like something fit that perfectly is when Andrade and I were leaving NXT and we kind of ended the story with Aleister and end our story with Johnny (Gargano) and Candice (LeRae), tapping out to their finish, and it felt like, ‘That chapter is closed and now we can go to a new one.’ It felt like, after everything both him and I have been through, it felt like that chapter of the crazy is done and now we can start that new chapter. I think he was so ready for that. He was so ready to return home. My favorite part, obviously seeing him go out there and do what he does, but Hunter [Triple H] hugging him after and saying, ‘Welcome home’ was really nice.“