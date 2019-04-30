wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega and Aleister Black Do Striking Practice Together, Trademark Filed for The Viking Raiders
April 30, 2019
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared a video of her and her husband, WWE Superstar Aleister Black, doing some striking training together. You can check out that video clip below.
– Fightful reports that WWE has filed a trademark on The Viking Raiders, formerly The Viking Experience.
