WWE News: Zelina Vega and Aleister Black Do Striking Practice Together, Trademark Filed for The Viking Raiders

April 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zelina Vega

– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared a video of her and her husband, WWE Superstar Aleister Black, doing some striking training together. You can check out that video clip below.

Fightful reports that WWE has filed a trademark on The Viking Raiders, formerly The Viking Experience.

