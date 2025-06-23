Zelina Vega Explains Almost Giving Up on WWE Before Appearing In Fighting With My Family

In an interview with Lightweights (via Fightful), Zelina Vega said that she had almost given up on going to WWE before The Rock called her to be a part of Fighting With My Family. Vega plays AJ Lee in the film, recreating the moment in which Paige (played by Florence Pugh) defeats Lee for the WWE Divas Championship upon her main roster debut.

She said: “Dwayne called me literally like three hours afterwards and he’s like, ‘Hey, I got this idea.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ But again, he just said, ‘You don’t even have to audition for it, I already know you can do it.’ Probably like three days before that happened, I had gotten an audition that just didn’t go the way I wanted. I got another no from WWE, so I had texted him and I was like, ‘Okay, I think I’m just done.’ There’s just so many times I got told no, it was like my eighth no at that time and I was just like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ Like clearly, they don’t want me, they don’t want anything I have to offer. I’m just not going to be able to be with WWE. He’s just like, ‘Don’t say no yet, give me a couple days, I’ve been working on something.’ That’s when he called me about the movie. It was just so mind-blowing, I just didn’t say anything for a second, I still kind of processing it. He’s like, ‘This is usually where people say I’m so happy, thank you so much.’ I started crying cause I just had no idea. It was all this emotion kind of built up. He was like, ‘I trust you completely, I know you can do this, and you’re my Divas champion.’”

Vega is the current WWE Women’s United States Champion. She will defend against Giulia on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown on the USA Network.