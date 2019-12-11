wrestling / News

Zelina Vega & Andrade React to Suggestion That Charlotte Flair Should Manage Andrade

December 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zelina Vega NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

– Zelina Vega and Andrade got into it over Twitter after a fan suggested that Charlotte Flair be Andrade’s new manager. The back-and-forth came after WWE seemingly teased a split between the two on Raw after Zelina Vega tried to interfere in Andrade’s match with Humberto Carrillo and the attempt backfired.

Afterward, a fan posted with a picture of Flair, Andrade’s partner, and suggested “new manager?” Andrade retweeted it with a grimace, which Vega seems to have taken as a grin. That led to the following back and forth:

