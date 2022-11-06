wrestling / News
Zelina Vega as Daenerys Targaryen, Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper, The Rock, Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
November 6, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Zelina Vega dressing as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones for Halloween, The Miz and Maryse and their kids having a very Addams Family Halloween, Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper from the set of Young Rock, Imperium getting jacked in the gym in Glasgow, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/v3pc3zB0kI pic.twitter.com/hhAPtiXro2
— WWE (@WWE) November 6, 2022
