Zelina Vega at Red Notice Premiere, Kayla Braxton, Natalya Top Superstar Instagram Photos
November 7, 2021
– WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Best Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Zelina Vega at the premiere of The Rock’s new movie, Red Notice, The Miz celebrating Halloween with his daughters, Kayla Braxton, Santos Escobar, Natalya, Steve Austin going hunting, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
