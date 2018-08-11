Zelina Vega Claims She and Austin Aries Are No Longer Together, Says She Does Not Want to be Associated With Him

– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega commented on her Twitter account on her relationship status with former WWE Superstar Austin Aries. Vega stated that she and Aries are no longer together, and that she does not want to be associated with him. You can check out his tweet below.

The two had previously dated for several years. In April 2016, Vega even tweeted about receiving a promise ring from Aries, which you can also see below. At that point, they had been together for four years according to Vega.