Zelina Vega Claims She and Austin Aries Are No Longer Together, Says She Does Not Want to be Associated With Him
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega commented on her Twitter account on her relationship status with former WWE Superstar Austin Aries. Vega stated that she and Aries are no longer together, and that she does not want to be associated with him. You can check out his tweet below.
The two had previously dated for several years. In April 2016, Vega even tweeted about receiving a promise ring from Aries, which you can also see below. At that point, they had been together for four years according to Vega.
I am going to say this once:
We are NOT together and have not been together for a very long time. We were certainly NEVER married or engaged. I’ve moved on a long time ago and do not wish to be associated with him. https://t.co/6iTDn4LooV
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) August 10, 2018
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) April 23, 2016