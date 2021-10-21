Zelina Vega Becomes La Reina At WWE Crown Jewel With Queen’s Crown Win (Pics, Video)

WWE has a new queen, and it’s Zelina Vega. She defeated Doudrop in the Queen’s Crown tournament finals at WWE Crown Jewel. After a back and forth match, Vega managed to get a Codered on Doudrop to get the pinfall. She previously defeated Toni Storm and Carmella to advance to the finals, while Doudrop had defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

The momentum is swinging back and forth as @DoudropWWE and @TheaTrinidad battle it out for the right to be crowned QUEEN! #WWECrownJewel #QueensCrown pic.twitter.com/lb5EEQsvNv — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2021