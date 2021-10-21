wrestling / News

Zelina Vega Becomes La Reina At WWE Crown Jewel With Queen’s Crown Win (Pics, Video)

October 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Crown Jewel Zelina Vega

WWE has a new queen, and it’s Zelina Vega. She defeated Doudrop in the Queen’s Crown tournament finals at WWE Crown Jewel. After a back and forth match, Vega managed to get a Codered on Doudrop to get the pinfall. She previously defeated Toni Storm and Carmella to advance to the finals, while Doudrop had defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

