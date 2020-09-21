wrestling / News
New Zelina Vega Bikini Photos Feature Video Game Character Cosplays
September 21, 2020 | Posted by
Zelina Vega recently took to Instagram to showcase some new video game character cosplays. In the process, she also teased at more future bikini cosplays.
“Cosplays in bikinis coming sooooon 🤭 #Dva of #overwatch and #Ahri of #leagueoflegends.. #cosplay,” Vega wrote in the Instagram caption.
Vega, who is one of WWE’s most active video game streamers on Twitch, hinted that the complete photo set would be released soon.
