Zelina Vega Says Carlito’s A Bum, Isn’t Worried About Him Talking to Judgment Day

During an appearance on The Bump (via Fightful), Zelina Vega spoke about Carlito talking to the Judgment Day on RAW and said that she’s not worried about it. She had more insulting things to say about Carlito, who turned on Rey Mysterio and LWO shortly before they were drafted to RAW.

She said: “Two, three bums talking amongst themselves? That’s what I saw, that’s what I heard, and I’m not really worried about it. When it comes down to it, Carlito’s a bum. Listen, when he came into the LWO, I was like, ‘Okay, cool, stoked for you, whatever.’ But now it’s like, I should have went with my first vibe on you, and it wasn’t good from jump street. So I don’t know. But I try to listen. When you listen to Rey, he’s the mastermind and he’s the leader, so we gotta go by what he says. I’m happy about doing that. But at the same time, people take advantage of his kindness, and they look at it as weakness. I don’t like that.Reaction to seeing Carlito’s betrayal/him attacking Dragon Lee“It was disgusting. It just looked Iike a bunch of bums all at once. What a bum. You’re scurrying away, you’re a coward, you’re a bum. That’s disgusting to me.”

When asked if Carlito was invested in the LWO, she added: “No, actually. I don’t think so. I think it’s mostly because he was just doing it for himself. Realistically, he wanted to jump on the bandwagon. He knew that we were the ones who were popping. He knew that if he wanted to get a ride on the gravy train, the LWO was just going and going and winning and winning, he wanted to join that. He wanted a piece of the pie. I don’t think that Carlito’s a bad guy, necessarily, but I think that he’s just all about him, and he’s just doing things because he felt like doing it in the moment. I think it was just chaos. I think it was just like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna do this because I felt like it.’ Not because he had any reason, but just because he felt like it. That is who Carlito is. He’s impulsive. He does things for the glory of him.“