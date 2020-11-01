wrestling / News
Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Others Show Off Their Halloween Costumes
Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Billie Kay, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Lacey Evans all took to Twitter to show off their Halloween costumes. You can check them out below.
Harley Freakin' Quinn ❤️🖤
Happy Halloween ✨ pic.twitter.com/4Ee96AYCgP
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) October 31, 2020
Happy Halloween 🎃🖤 #bowsette pic.twitter.com/iwctuw0nvr
— 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 1, 2020
Happy Halloween 🖤 #FemmeFatale #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bcPsNTMRmK
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) October 31, 2020
Naughty Naughty. ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/unl0MrNZSN
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 1, 2020
You’re the second man who killed me this week, but I’ve got seven lives left. #HappyHalloween 🐱 @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/KdQCavG2yZ
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 1, 2020
Your mom goes to college… pic.twitter.com/w0bjE2QsnL
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 31, 2020
Happy Halloween ya nasties!!
☕💄🦾 pic.twitter.com/BUHeBxYj89
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) October 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on NXT Not Being Part of Survivor Series 2020 Being a Vince McMahon Decision
- Backstage Update on WWE Superstars Being ‘Unhappy’ Over Shutting Down Their Twitch Accounts, Talents Speaking to Andrew Yang
- Note On WWE’s Interest In Thunder Rosa, Her Current Status With NWA
- WWE Superstars Reportedly Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Change His Mind On Twitch Account Shut Down