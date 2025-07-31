Zelina Vega Opens Up on the 619 That Broke Chelsea Green’s Nose

Zelina Vega recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about a variety of topics including the 619 that broke Chelsea Green’s nose, as well as thinking she might not make it in WWE. Highlights of her comments are below.

On the 619 that broke Chelsea Green’s nose: “Let me just say that 619. It’s so funny to me, because it was as if the world just freaking lost their sh*t on me. Because I had never botched that move not one time until that day, and it’s because the ropes were freaking loose okay. The middle rope, whenever the middle rope is loose, I can’t get a good push, and then I just kind of flip-flop, whatever the f*ck that was, and it just kind of weird, and it was just like a wonky thing that just happened. I didn’t think it was going to be like pitchforks, ‘Oh no! I can’t believe she botched this iconic, legendary move, and just so happened to break our Queen’s nose.’ I’m like, Yes, it was very sh*tty, because I had never hurt anybody in my career, not one time, not once until that moment happened. So I felt like such sh*t, yes, because you botched the move, of course, but more so because I had never hurt anybody before, and in character, of course, I’m like, you know, ‘Good, shut your ass up.’ But at the same time, I was like, Oh my God, this never happened. It broke my heart into a million pieces, because I didn’t want that for her at all. She didn’t care. Because as you know, for her, she’s just like, ‘I broke this thing five times, you flick it and it’ll start bleeding.’ And I’m like, okay, but that’s not the point. That’s not the point. She’s one of the most hardcore bitches I know. Because as far as Chelsea Green goes, we’ve seen her fall through tables at Money in the Bank. We’ve seen her do all these amazing things, all these hardcore matches and all the things that she did in TNA or Lucha Underground. She’s pretty indestructible. So a little flick, kick to the nose and a little bloody nose wasn’t gonna turn that girl around at all. So of course, what she did is make it funny, because that’s what she does, and she makes it funny. But for me, it was just like, Okay, this sucked. I don’t think I ever spoke on it, but it was one of those things that people really came for me for, and I was just like, Okay, I hope that you guys never f*ck up anything in your life, ever. Because I will make sure that I will find you John Williams at 217 blah, blah, blah Street, and I’ll knock on your door and be like, Hey, you remember when you f*cked this up?”

On thinking things might not work out in WWE: “I wasn’t sure if it was gonna happen, but I knew I wasn’t willing to completely give up, even though I know I said it. It’s one of those things that you say deep down in your heart, there’s just something that no matter how much you hate it, you’re always gonna go back to it. I just remember when it came to there was an audition that I did and everything was going great with it, I got accepted for it. It was like we were doing the fittings, everything’s going great. Then they switched it last minute, let’s just say from a female villain to a male villain. So they had to go that route completely and I was so destroyed from that. Then at my tryout from WWE that month, they also said no. I remember just texting Dwayne, ‘I think I’m done with this, I can’t do this anymore, it’s just no after no after no, I just don’t see it happening.’ It was like eight tryouts with WWE. Every year I had a tryout and they said no until that point. So it was like they hadn’t seen me in my element, though. It was like, Okay, do a bunch of rolls, hit the ropes and do all this stuff, but they didn’t get to see me cutting a promo in front of the crowd, controlling a crowd, going and having a match in front of a crowd. And once they did, that’s when that changed.”