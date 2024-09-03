Zelina Vega Comments on Emotional Moment During WWE Raw

– During last night’s WWE Raw, Zelina Vega recounted an emotional moment, noting a sign paying tribute to her late father, Michael Trinidad. Vega was in action on last night’s show, facing Shayna Baszler.

Zelina Vega wrote in the caption, “Remember your why. Thank you @hobbyistsports for reminding me that he is in the front row every time. Still pretty shook over this. Seeing his name in the arena was incredible. Thank you Denver, y’all were beautiful tonight.” You can view her Instagram post below: