wrestling / News
Various News: Zelina Vega Comments On Playing AJ Lee, Free Match Featuring Cody, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
May 24, 2019 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, Zelina Vega replied to a fan who praised her for her performance as AJ Lee in Fighting With My Family. She wrote:
Thank you 🙏🏽
I worked really hard to sink myself in her skin and feel every moment of that. https://t.co/MJWJv8ha3X
— Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 24, 2019
– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from DEFY Wrestling featuring Cody vs. Kyle O’Reilly.
– Here are the matches for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pursuit and Twitch:
*Tommy Dreamer vs. Rob Van Dam.
*Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne/
*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The LAX vs. The North.
*Sami Callihan vs. Fallah Bahh.
