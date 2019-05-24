Various News: Zelina Vega Comments On Playing AJ Lee, Free Match Featuring Cody, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

– In a post on Twitter, Zelina Vega replied to a fan who praised her for her performance as AJ Lee in Fighting With My Family. She wrote:

Thank you 🙏🏽

I worked really hard to sink myself in her skin and feel every moment of that. https://t.co/MJWJv8ha3X — Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 24, 2019

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from DEFY Wrestling featuring Cody vs. Kyle O’Reilly.

– Here are the matches for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on Pursuit and Twitch:

*Tommy Dreamer vs. Rob Van Dam.

*Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne/

*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The LAX vs. The North.

*Sami Callihan vs. Fallah Bahh.