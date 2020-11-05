wrestling / News
Zelina Vega Cosplays As Poison Ivy In New Photo
Zelina Vega posted a new cosplay photo to Twitter in which she dresses up as comic book villain Poison Ivy.
She wrote: “‘I’ve spent weeks perfecting the toxins that will destroy your pathetic meat sack of a body – Poison Ivy.’ Much love to my amazing team of Daniel Forero and Ryan Sims for making this magic happen. Just a group of really talented individuals doing what they love!”
Vega recently launched an OnlyFans account where she will be providing similar content, with a $30 per month subscription fee.
“I’ve spent weeks perfecting the toxins that will destroy your pathetic meat sack of a body.”- 𝔓𝔬𝔦𝔰𝔬𝔫 ℑ𝔳𝔶
Much love to my amazing team of Daniel Forero and Ryan Sims for making this magic happen. Just a group of really talented individuals doing what they love! #cosplay pic.twitter.com/rnrdsqJ1UG
— 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 2, 2020
