Zelina Vega Cosplays As Poison Ivy In New Photo

Zelina Vega posted a new cosplay photo to Twitter in which she dresses up as comic book villain Poison Ivy.

She wrote: “‘I’ve spent weeks perfecting the toxins that will destroy your pathetic meat sack of a body – Poison Ivy.’ Much love to my amazing team of Daniel Forero and Ryan Sims for making this magic happen. Just a group of really talented individuals doing what they love!”

Vega recently launched an OnlyFans account where she will be providing similar content, with a $30 per month subscription fee.