– WWE Superstar Dakota Kai and Zelina Vega celebrated their YouTube channel reaching 15,000 subscribers by getting new tattoos of their favorite Pokemon creatures. Zelina Vega got a Seel tattoo, and Dakota Kai gota Vulpix one. You can see the video of the two women getting their new ink, along with the latest episode of their YouTube show, below.

