– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Superstar and former Women’s US Champion Zelina Vega talked about her title run, revealing that she wanted to take the title outside of WWE and defend in organizations such as AAA, TNA< and even STARDOM. Unfortunately did not pan out. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Zelina Vega on wanting to defend the title outside of WWE: “Where we want to take it versus where we’re allowed to take it are two very different things. I wanted to defend it in AAA and TNA. I wanted to go everywhere. I said, ‘Bring me to STARDOM.’ I wanted to go everywhere with that title. That wasn’t their plan. Whatever we’re told to do is what we do.”

On people being impatient with the title: “As far as me and Giulia goes, I like that they are giving her this time to get started. It’s just the beginning and I think a lot of people are impatient when it comes to the title. They’re expecting five star matches right away. ‘Oh, we hate this. She’s trash. She’s buried. The worst reign ever.’ Except, I was going by what we are told to do. For Giulia, I don’t think people know the beast that she is. If anybody has watched her in STARDOM, which I have. That’s the thing, people aren’t very cultured when they asked about certain things and people. She was a beast in STARDOM. If she brings even a piece of that character to WWE, I don’t know if they would know what to do with it.”

On hoping WWE will let Giulia defend it elsewhere: “I hope they let Giulia and I do us. Let’s just say, I had a very specific idea for Friday and I’m still waiting to see if they let me do it or not. I’m hoping they let us do it. Her and I are both like, ‘We’ll do it. If we do it, we’ll really get to do it.’ I’m hoping they let us do our thing eventually. I think there is also hesitancy sometimes when it comes to letting us have the ball and run with it because they don’t know where we’re going to take it. I hope eventually we get to show out and do what we want to do.”

Giulia won the WWE Women’s US title from Zelina Vega on the June 27 edition of SmackDown. Vega held the title for a total of 62 days.

Zelina Vega gets her rematch for the WWE Women’s US Championship against Giulia later tonight on WWE SmackDown. Tonight’s show is being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will air live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.