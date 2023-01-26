Zelina Vega Discusses Her Goals for 2023

– During a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, WWE Superstar Zelina Vega discussed her goals for 2023. Based on her comments, Vega has her eyes on winning both Money in the Bank, along with Santos Escobar, and Queen of the Ring once again.

Zelina Vega stated (via WrestlingInc.com),”I was actually talking to Santos about this because wouldn’t it be cool to see Mr. and Mrs. Money in the Bank of me and Santos? Wouldn’t it be cool to see a second-time Queen of the Ring winner with him as the King of the Ring? I feel like there’s just so much we can do there.”

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is currently scheduled for the O2 Arena in Lond, England on July 1. WWE has not yet announced plans for King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments for 2023. However, there have been recent rumors and trademark filings suggesting that reviving the tournaments is in the works.