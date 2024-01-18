Zelina Vega On Her Dream WrestleMania Opponent: ‘I Have A Story To Finish Too’

Zelina Vega was recently asked about her dream opponent to main event WrestleMania against, and said she has her own story to finish. Vega was asked the question during a Twitter Q&A and hinted at her opponent, writing:

“There’s really only one person that makes sense. I have a story to finish too.”

She responded to another user who joked about her facing Cody Rhodes and replied:

“Haha not that kind of a story. Mine is more for just me. If I would have told you who, you’d know why. But .. that’s just for me”

It’s not clear who Vega is referring to, though one would think she means Rhea Ripley as she faced Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at Backlash in Puerto Rico but came up short.

