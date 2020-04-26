WWE News: Zelina Vega & Drew McIntyre Trade Twitter Barbs, Seth Rollins & More on Their First Title Win Celebrations

– Zelina Vega and Drew McIntyre are back at it, firing shots at each other on Twitter. Vega replied to a post by McIntyre which started the exchange:

Improvisation is the power of spontaneous observation e.g. My opponents pants come off in match, I turn into human missile & wipe everyone out pic.twitter.com/u6bdKPBm6F — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 25, 2020

Can I just make it one day without you bothering me? https://t.co/eOS1PvObLg pic.twitter.com/LaCwtsPGgK — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 25, 2020

But I thought you liked me Drrrruuuu https://t.co/HYKQ74zJa5 pic.twitter.com/Z19TtGwijc — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) April 25, 2020

