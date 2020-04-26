wrestling / News

WWE News: Zelina Vega & Drew McIntyre Trade Twitter Barbs, Seth Rollins & More on Their First Title Win Celebrations

April 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Angel Garza Zelina Vega Austin Theory RAW 3-30-20

– Zelina Vega and Drew McIntyre are back at it, firing shots at each other on Twitter. Vega replied to a post by McIntyre which started the exchange:

– The latest WWE Pop Question has Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, Jason Jordan, Charlotte, The Miz, and Becky Lynch discussing their first celebration of a title win in WWE:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, WWE Pop Question, Zelina Vega, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading