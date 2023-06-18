wrestling / News
Zelina Vega, Edge, Young Bucks, The Hardys, More Share Father’s Day Messages
– A number of wrestling stars from across AEW and WWE are sending out their personal Father Day’s messages. You can check out some of those messages wishing all a Happy Father’s Day below. They include messages from Zelina Vega, Edge, Ethan Page, The Hardys, Mark Henry, and more.
Zelina Vega wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to all the dad’s out there & sending love to the people who have also lost theirs. Don’t leave anything left unsaid, life is so unpredictable. I’m one of the lucky ones, I have a stepdad who loves my brother and I like his own. Very grateful. Show em ❤️ today.”
Ethan Page tweted, “Being a Dad is my fav “job” I have…. Even tho it pays the least 😂 Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads who do what needs to be done, no matter what ❤️ Have a great day Dads!”
On behalf of 411, we wish everyone a happy Father’s Day.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dad’s out there & sending love to the people who have also lost theirs. Don’t leave anything left unsaid, life is so unpredictable. I’m one of the lucky ones, I have a stepdad who loves my brother and I like his own. Very grateful.
Show em ❤️ today pic.twitter.com/Bqj04e7Na2
— 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) June 18, 2023
Being a Dad is my fav “job” I have…. Even tho it pays the least 😂
Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads who do what needs to be done, no matter what ❤️
Have a great day Dads! pic.twitter.com/ogbn8tHPU6
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) June 18, 2023
The @youngbucks send a Father's Day message to all the #AEW fans! pic.twitter.com/PjgOntqnKm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2023
#TheHardys share what Father's Day means to them ❤️@MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/MhwJxHA1HJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2023
What Father's Day means to #TheAcclaimed's @bowens_official! pic.twitter.com/4jZWAgqqcC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2023
.@TheMarkHenry has a Father's Day message for all #AEW fans! pic.twitter.com/S4vNHQbOol
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2023
A heartfelt Father’s Day message, from @RJCity1 pic.twitter.com/VRzQo0XrVB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2023
#HappyFathersDay #AEW pic.twitter.com/IF9lJkxzYZ
— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) June 18, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More Notes From AEW Collision Taping: Ace Steel Not Backstage, More
- Details On Wrestler Scheduled To Be Backstage For Tonight’s AEW Collision Taping (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Kevin Nash Says WWE Still Owes Him Unpaid Royalties for Merchandise
- Ryback Claims WWE & Vince McMahon Are Trying to Cut Off His Revenue