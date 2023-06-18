– A number of wrestling stars from across AEW and WWE are sending out their personal Father Day’s messages. You can check out some of those messages wishing all a Happy Father’s Day below. They include messages from Zelina Vega, Edge, Ethan Page, The Hardys, Mark Henry, and more.

On behalf of 411, we wish everyone a happy Father’s Day.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dad’s out there & sending love to the people who have also lost theirs. Don’t leave anything left unsaid, life is so unpredictable. I’m one of the lucky ones, I have a stepdad who loves my brother and I like his own. Very grateful. Show em ❤️ today pic.twitter.com/Bqj04e7Na2 — 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) June 18, 2023

Being a Dad is my fav “job” I have…. Even tho it pays the least 😂 Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads who do what needs to be done, no matter what ❤️ Have a great day Dads! pic.twitter.com/ogbn8tHPU6 — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) June 18, 2023