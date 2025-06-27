Zelina Vega Is Excited To See Roman Reigns In Street Fighter, Who She’d Want To Play

Zelina Vega is looking forward to seeing Roman Reigns play Akuma in the new Street Fighter movie. As noted, Reigns will co-star in the film opposite Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, 50 Cent, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, and Orville Peck. Vega spoke with Comicbook Nation for an interview recorded before Reigns’ casting was confirmed and spoke about the matter. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Reigns playing Akuma in the movie: “When it comes to the movie, I don’t know if it’s 100% a legitimate thing, but if Roman is playing Akuma — I don’t know if that’s real but if it is, that’s insane, that’s so so cool.”

On her hopes for the movie: “I think for any game turned movie, I always wanna see the story come to life. I want to see it as close as possible casting wise and I also want to see the personalities that we fell in love with while you’re playing the game. For me, Vega was always my favorite, hence my last name. That’s where it came from was him, I always love how he moved, his mask, his claw, like he has a certain way about him. That’s what I would want to see represented and I think anybody who’s involved in a project like that, I’m sure that they’re doing the hard training, they’re doing the long nights and they’re bringing everything that they can. For me, it’s just more as a fan, I’m excited and I can’t wait to see how it comes out.”

On who she would want to play in the movie: “I always thought about that. I don’t know who I would play. I mean, I know who I’d like to play, and it’d be Juri because Juri is like my girl. Juri would be the one that I’d really have a lot of fun with.”