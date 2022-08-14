wrestling / News
Zelina Vega at Film Premiere in Red Dress, Mandy Rose, Max Dupri Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
August 14, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Zelina Vega attending the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero premiere in a red dress, Mandy Rose, Mandy Rose, Kayla Braxton, Sonya Deville, Max Dupri, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/4LhHcNRGUI pic.twitter.com/B7quubw0Ip
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2022
