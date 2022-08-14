wrestling / News

Zelina Vega at Film Premiere in Red Dress, Mandy Rose, Max Dupri Top Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

August 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zelina Vega WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Zelina Vega attending the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero premiere in a red dress, Mandy Rose, Mandy Rose, Kayla Braxton, Sonya Deville, Max Dupri, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.

