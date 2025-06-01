– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelinva Vega proclaimed that she loves her new entrance theme song. Although her new entrance theme by Def Rebel has received fan criticism, Vega says that she truly loves it.

Zelina Vega stated (via Fightful), “You guys. I love my song. I know that you guys are like, oh my God, she’s just saying that. Oh my God. No, for real. I really do.” She continued, “And here’s why. I said to the person who does the music, I said, listen, I want Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and XG complete in a circle.”

Zelina Vega was in action last Friday on WWE SmackDown, beating The Secret Hervice’s Alba Fyre.