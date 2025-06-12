Zelina Vega Gets Training Help From Rhea Ripley in New Video

– WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega shared a video on her Instagram account, where she sought help with her strength training in the gym from Rhea Ripley. Ripley agrees to help Vega, but she doesn’t go easy on her new gym protege.

Vega wrote in the caption, “I wanted gains? Had to go to @rhearipley_wwe …as much as I was screaming internally.. twas needed. 💪🏽 Champ Tingz #Type****” Ripley serves as Vega’s strict training coach in the gym in the video, focusing on giving her a stronger workout regiment. You can view that clip below.