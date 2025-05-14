In an interview with Good Karma Wrestling (via Fightful), WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega spoke about her goals for her title run, which includes being a fighting champion. She noted she wants to defend in AAA, NXT and even STARDOM.

Zelina Vega said on the idea: “I mean, I want to defend this title as much as I can. We just had the merge with AAA. So, I mean, I’d love to take it out there. I’d love to wrestle Stephanie Vaquer there. You know, that’d be super dope. I’d love to take it NXT, wrestle Giulia there, you know, maybe Kelani (Jordan). I’d love to take it to STARDOM and go and wrestle out there. I mean, however and whenever, I’d love to defend this championship and kind of show people who… Zelina Vega is as a champion. You’ve seen Zelina as a manager, you’ve seen her as, you know, the singles competitor in the LWO version. There’s been very different versions of me, but now seeing me as the United States champion, I want to be a fighting champion and make sure that this is, I put my stamp on this also.”

Zelina Vega teamed with a returning Alexa Bliss last week on Friday Night SmackDown. They defeated the team of Chelsea Geen and Piper Niven.