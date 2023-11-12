wrestling / News

Zelina Vega in Tight Gym Attire, Tiffany Stratton, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos

November 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Thea Trinidad At Home With the Robertsons Zelina Vega Image Credit: At Home With the Robertsons

– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Zelina Vega at the gym, Blair Davenport, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre celebrating Halloween, Shotzi, Samantha Irvin, Tiffany Stratton, Killer Kross getting some weight lifting done, B-Fab, Charlotte Flair, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

WWE, Zelina Vega, Jeffrey Harris

