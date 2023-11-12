– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Zelina Vega at the gym, Blair Davenport, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre celebrating Halloween, Shotzi, Samantha Irvin, Tiffany Stratton, Killer Kross getting some weight lifting done, B-Fab, Charlotte Flair, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/GCdPHu7TUK pic.twitter.com/TOLmfa4Wqv — WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2023