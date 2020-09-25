wrestling / News
Zelina Vega Hypes Her Clash of Champions Title Match With New Bikini Photo
September 25, 2020 | Posted by
Zelina Vega posted a new message to Instagram to hype her match at Clash of Champions, accompanied by a new bikini photo.
She wrote: “Mirror, mirror in my hand, who’s in high demand and #1 contender for the Women’s Championship on the #RAW brand?! You guessed it! #LaMuneca. More photos to come, @joeywrightphoto and @joeyp_photo killllled this shoot. Just wait! You ain’t seen nothin yet. Consider this.. a checkmate.”
