Zelina Vega On The Importance of Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley as WWE 2K24 Cover Stars

In an interview with SEScoops (via Fightful), Zelina Vega spoke about why Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley being cover stars for WWE 2K24 was important for women’s wrestling. The two graced the cover of the game’s deluxe edition, with Cody Rhodes on the standard edition.

Vega said: “Okay, so… I used to make myself all the time like the No Mercy game like back in the day and like all the other ones that, you know, the Raw versus Smackdowns and I would try to like go through each move and see what would I like and who would I want to be like and whatever. Now it’s really, really cool that I don’t have to do that anymore and it’s just there and it has my gear and my moves and it’s just, it’s cool. So, it’s an incredible thing but I also, I’m so happy and so proud even though Rhea can be a little bit of a jerk. Whatever, but I’m super proud of her and Bianca. To be on the cover like that is so incredible. I just feel like we’re taking so many massive steps as women, and it’s incredible. Also, I think the women, when you played the video games, you would look at the women wrestlers, and they seem to not really be able to get it quite right each time, but it seems like as time has gone on, that’s also improved.“