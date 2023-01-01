wrestling / News

Zelina Vega in Black Leather Pants, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss Top WWE Best Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022

January 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Thea Trinidad At Home With the Robertsons Zelina Vega Image Credit: At Home With the Robertsons

WWE.com rang in the new year by choosing the Top 50 Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022 this week.. This week’s picks best Instagram photos of the year picks included Zelina Vega, Ricochet, Johnny Gargano and his baby boy, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Instagram, WWE, Zelina Vega, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading