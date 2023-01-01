wrestling / News
Zelina Vega in Black Leather Pants, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss Top WWE Best Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022
January 1, 2023
– WWE.com rang in the new year by choosing the Top 50 Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022 this week.. This week’s picks best Instagram photos of the year picks included Zelina Vega, Ricochet, Johnny Gargano and his baby boy, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of 2022? 📸 https://t.co/JhX935mUjR pic.twitter.com/3dVXb92QWc
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2022
