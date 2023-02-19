wrestling / News

Zelina Vega in Pink Dress for Valentine’s Day, Rhea Ripley, Tommaso Ciampa Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week

February 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Queen Zelina Vega WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Zelina Vega wearing a pink dress for Valentine’s Day, Rhea Ripley, Tommaso Ciampa packing on some muscle after his surgery, Charlotte Flair putting in the work in the gym for WrestleMania 39, Madcap Moss and Emma going to the Super Bowl, Cathy Kelley, Lacey Evans, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

