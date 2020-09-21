Zelina Vega on Being Inspired By Rey Mysterio, Why She Wants to Win Raw Women’s Title

Zelina Vega spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview promoting her feud with Asuka and match at Clash of Champions for the Raw Women’s Championship this weekend. You can check out highlights below:

On identifying with her character: “That’s why I identify with Zelina. She’s passionate, fiery and emotionally wounded. In the story, I’m going to show Andrade and Angel Garza why they’ve been taking me for granted. But I’m going to show people a lot more than that. I’m going to prove everyone wrong that doubted me, and I’m going to prove that I am more than just a manager.”

On her father passing away in the September 11th attacks: “That day felt like such an out-of-body experience. We were so passionate about wrestling, it’s something we enjoyed as far back as I can remember. He was a wrestler in high school, and I still have his wrestling trophies. I still look at those, and they still inspire me. I’m doing this for me, and I’m also doing this for him. When I was an extra in WWE six years ago, I remember telling the Rock about my father and how we had so many memories watching him on TV. A few years later, Dwayne took his daughter to the World Trade Center Memorial and found my father’s name. That meant a lot to me and my entire family.”

On her character: “It’s truly just me being myself. I want to show the world that it’s O.K. to be different. For Zelina, she’s so unapologetically herself. She’s willing to get the job done no matter what it takes. That was my belief with WWE. I knew I was going to make it here, and I was willing to make the sacrifices to make it happen. I know I’m not the tallest or the biggest. I have a lot to prove, and I am bringing my real emotion into my work. I’m still Puerto Rican from Queens, so when I get mad, you’re hearing exactly what I sound like. I’ve heard enough times, ‘She can’t really beat Asuka.’ If that’s how you feel, O.K., fine. But whether it’s Raw, next week, next month or a pay-per-view, it’s going to happen. It makes me think of that Paul Heyman line, because that’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler.”

On being inspired by Rey Mysterio: “One of the people backstage had a camera [when Andrade beat Mysterio for the US Title], and they were taking pictures of Rey. After the match, I thanked Rey after the match and got all choked up, and then they started taking pictures of us. In this world of giants, Rey makes me fearless. Watching Halloween Havoc 1997, Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero, that was the match that made me believe I could do this. I watched with my dad, and Rey’s performance made me believe in myself.”

On her goal to win the Raw Women’s Championship: “My ultimate goal is to become the Raw women’s champion, but it’s deeper than that. I need to prove I am more than people think I am. I’m more than just a manager, I’m more than just the brown girl. I’m not just a girl: I’m the girl. I’m trying to change the narrative. When you look at Zelina, you shouldn’t say, ‘She’s just this.’ You’re about to find out, she is all of this.”