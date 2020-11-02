Zelina Vega Launches Her Own OnlyFans Account

Zelina Vega has officially launched her own account on OnlyFans, but you shouldn’t get too excited. As she notes on her account, there will be no nudity and it will feature her in cosplay outfits. It’s her actual account, as she’s following it on Instagram. If you want to subscribe, it will cost $30 per month.

One wonders what WWE will have to say about this, given they just shut down numerous Twitch and Cameo accounts last week.