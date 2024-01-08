Zelina Vega Says She’d Like a Rematch Against Rhea Ripley

Zelina Vega says she would love another shot at Rhea Ripley and the WWE Women’s World Championship. Vega faced Ripley for the title at WWE Backlash, though she came up short in her attempt to win it. The Smackdown star commented on USA Network suggesting that she would love a chance to fight Ripley for the title again on Sunday, retweeting a post by the network and writing:

“Damn right @USANetwork @RheaRipley_WWE didn’t bury & forget me in Puerto Rico.. and I hold grudges.”

Vega’s performance at Backlash was well-received and she got a standing ovation after the match, which took place in Puerto Rico.