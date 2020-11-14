UPDATED: Zelina Vega Livestreaming, Expresses Gratitude to WWE, Says She’s Not Retiring

UPDATE: Zelina Vega addressed her WWE release, expressing gratitude to the company and discussing what’s next for her during the first hour of her first livestream since being released. You can see some highlights from the livestream below.

Vega was emotional throughout the opening of the stream, thanking her viewers and subscribers for supporting her. singled out Tommy Dreamer, The Rock, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Norman Siley among others as people she was grateful for and said that she isn’t angry over the situation, but she is heartbroken. She noted, that she’ll “forever be thankful and forever be grateful” for her WWE experience and said she had nothing bad to say about WWE, something she reiterated several times. She talked about how it was her dream since she was four to be a WWE Superstar and how much it meant to her that she acheived it.

Vega noted that she’s “definitely not done” wrestling and won’t be retiring. She promised that she will keep fans updated on what’s next to her through her Twitch account. She was nothing but complimentary about her time in WWE and expressed gratitude for being able to work with people like Rey Mysterio and The Rock. She noted at one point “there’s a reason for everything, even if I don’t see it right now” and said that as much as today was probably the worst day of her life, she was grateful for all the support she’s received.

She also talked about her OnlyFans account, noting that it was and is just for her cosplay so she wasn’t/isn’t flooding all her social media accounts with them. She notes that her dream grew from what it originally was and that “it’s just crazy to see where things are at this point,” referencing how far she’s come.

ORIGINAL: Zelina Vega is back to livestreaming and is currently streaming on Twitch following her WWE release. As reported earlier, WWE released Vega on Friday night, reportedly over her vocal opposition to the company’s edict about taking over third-party platforms.

You can see her stream here to start at the beginning of the stream, or watch the livestream here.