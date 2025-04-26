– Zelina Vega is the new WWE Women’s United States Champion. She defeated Chelsea Green to win the title last night on WWE SmackDown. She later spoke to Byron Saxton in a WWE digital exclusive video following her title win. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Zelina Vega on her title victory: “Remember that part when we were talking about earlier that I’m at a loss for words? I think it’s even more now. I don’t even know what to say. I’m looking at it and it doesn’t feel real because this was something that was just in my dreams and now it’s real life and I’m holding it. It’s kind of just crazy. So I’m like, I don’t know. I can’t believe it’s real. I can’t believe I’m holding this right now and saying that my name is in the history books as the second women’s United States champion. That’s absolutely insane to me. I can’t wait to bring this home to my mom, to my stepdad, my brothers, my grandmother, everybody, my aunts. I can’t wait to just finally bring home singles gold to my family, it’s been a really amazing night for my household, so I’m very happy, very, very happy.”

On hearing the fans say “You deserve it!”: “It’s one that you always pray for, but you never really know if it’s gonna happen. I think hearing the words, you deserve it, as I was kind of walking up with this up the ramp, really shocked me because I felt like maybe the fans had given up on me, honestly. It’s been a while since I’ve been able to not just capture gold, but have a win. This felt like a win for me, but just also a win for my friends, my family, my fellow LWO members. I mean, Rey Mysterio is a former United States champion. I was like, I’ve seen him come back with this, and Eddie Guerrero was a former United States champion. This is just history. I can’t believe that I’m finally a part of it. So I’m so, so happy. I feel like I have to pinch myself, honestly, bro, because it doesn’t seem real.”

On her advice to others grinding to reach their goals: “I mean, the cliche is never stop, right? But I think it needs to be never give up on yourself. Because I have come close to that so many times in my life and there was always a turnaround. There’s always gonna be the moments where you hit rock bottom and then you pick yourself back up. So it’s never give up on yourself because if Zelina Vega can stand here as United States Champion… I’ve been told that they were too small, too fat, too short, too skinny, not pretty enough. I’ve been told everything in the world as to why I shouldn’t be champion, but I finally am.”