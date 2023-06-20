Zelina Vega Thinks The LWO Revival Is “Really Cool”

Speaking recently with Z100 for Superstar Crossover, Zelina Vega shared some details about the recent LWO revival and her excitement about the increased representation for Latin cultures it promotes (via Fightful). Vega also explained her ideas and contributions to the concept before its execution. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete episode below.

On the various options the revival can enable: “So, it’s funny, before I even knew it was going to be a thing, I had suggested that we do that. It’s obviously really cool to be doing this and having the Mexico colors, but there’s so many other people who are gonna want to be a part of this, you know? Not just me as a Puerto Rican woman, but also fans, who are gonna say like, ‘I want the Puerto Rican version.’ Maybe there’s a Cuban version, there’s so many different people who want to be a part of it now. I just think it’s such a cool thing.”

On her reaction to the execution of the idea: “I had sent them my version. Mine had the star, which is the tattoo I have. They’re like, ‘Oh, my God, I wish that we would have talked to you before we did it,’ but they showed me their version. I was like, ‘This is insane that this is real life right now’ that we’re actually having the LWO in general, but now also a Puerto Rican version. I’m so honored. There are so many things that I looked at and say, ‘My god, I’m so blessed to be a part of this,’ especially with the crew that I have. I’m so blessed.”