Zelina Vega Credits Malakai Black, Rey Mysterio With Helping Her In the Ring

Zelina Vega says that Malakai Black and Rey Mysterio are among those who helped her improve in the ring as she transitioned to a full-time wrestler. Vega spoke with Busted Open Radio and during the conversation she talked about improving her in-ring talents as she broke out of being primarily a manager, and how both her husband and Mysterio worked with her in different ways. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On getting advice from Black: “He’s really good at breaking down every single thing. I need somebody who’s going to be extremely raw with me and tell me, ‘This is what you’re doing right, this what you’re doing wrong.’ Having time with him has helped so so much.”

On Rey Mysterio helping her: “I didn’t want to do the 619. He spent time with me on the live events, he spent time with before the shows. I’ve just been wanting to show people what I can actually do now.”