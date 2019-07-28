wrestling / News
Zelina Vega, Mandy Rose Trade Twitter Shots Over Being ‘Star Chasers’
– Zelina Vega and Mandy Rose had a bit of a Twitter feud late last night after Rose declared her desire for a match with Trish Stratus. Rose posted to Twitter in response to Stratus’ scheduled appearance on this week’s Smackdown wanting a match. Rose recently named Stratus as her dream one-on-one opponent.
Rose’s tweet brought out Vega, who called her a “star chaser” to which Rose brought up the fact that Vega had some help from the Rock, who produced Fighting With My Family that Vega appeared in. It continued from there, as you can see:
Let’s wrestle 🤓💃😍 https://t.co/eudd24r13I
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) July 28, 2019
You’re such a star chaser. https://t.co/wRsZEJT8n7
— Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) July 28, 2019
Coming from the girl whose claim to fame is @TheRock 🤔 https://t.co/scDC9lcrws
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) July 28, 2019
Was it tho? Pretty sure I was here before the movie came out. And I mean, there is a difference between being long time friends and working with someone vs just tweeting HOFs hoping they’d see and care.. but maybe that’s why I’m in movies and you’re tweeting for clout 🤷🏽♀️ fight me https://t.co/jraJuYVDzo
— Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) July 28, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Why He Never Got an Offer to Jump to WCW, Whether He Would Have If Asked
- Jim Ross Explains Why He Turned Down Raw Reunion Appearance, Whether Creative Plans Were Pitched
- Mandy Rose Clarifies Status of Next Week’s Match With IIconics, Weighs in on Speculation of Romantic Angle With Sonya Deville
- Daniel Bryan Wasn’t Scheduled For Smackdown Despite Teasers