Zelina Vega, Mandy Rose Trade Twitter Shots Over Being ‘Star Chasers’

– Zelina Vega and Mandy Rose had a bit of a Twitter feud late last night after Rose declared her desire for a match with Trish Stratus. Rose posted to Twitter in response to Stratus’ scheduled appearance on this week’s Smackdown wanting a match. Rose recently named Stratus as her dream one-on-one opponent.

Rose’s tweet brought out Vega, who called her a “star chaser” to which Rose brought up the fact that Vega had some help from the Rock, who produced Fighting With My Family that Vega appeared in. It continued from there, as you can see:

You’re such a star chaser. https://t.co/wRsZEJT8n7 — Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) July 28, 2019

Coming from the girl whose claim to fame is @TheRock 🤔 https://t.co/scDC9lcrws — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) July 28, 2019