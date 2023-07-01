Zelina Vega Weighs In On Her Mindset Heading Into WWE Money in the Bank

Zelina Vega is competing in the women’s Money in the Bank match at Saturday’s PPV, and she recently discussed her emotions heading into the bout. Vega spoke with Gorilla Position for a new interview and was asked about her thoughts going into the match.

“I’m excited,” Vega said (per Fightful). “I think more than anything, it’s a nerve-wracking thing. But it’s also, you know, if you’re gonna do it, you gotta overdo it, and you gotta make sure that the highlight reel belongs to you, whether that’s grabbing the briefcase or just having the craziest moment. For me, I think about, ‘Okay, what would Jeff Hardy do? What kind of crazy move would he do? Or what would Rey Mysterio do? I think it’s cool to be able to pull from them and put in my own way.”