Zelina Vega Mocks Liv Morgan Ahead of Money in the Bank, Morgan Reacts

July 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zelina Vega took some shots at Liv Morgan before they both compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match at tonight’s show. Vega posted to Twitter on Saturday with a video where she pretended to be Morgan, mocking her promo from a commercial break during Smackdown when she got emotional over her earning a Money in the Bank match.

Vega wrote with the tweet:

“‘Hi, I’m @YaOnlyLivvOnce and I cry until @wwe & @WWEUniverse gives me what I want. I can cry on command, bro.’ She’s playing all of you into feeling sorry for her! Don’t let her make you look stupid. Crocodile tears ain’t how you win #MITB”

The post drew a response from Morgan, who retweeted the video and wrote, “Zelina dressing up as the Money In The Bank winner because this is as close as she’ll ever be is HIGHLY ironic. Also, her best cosplay.”

