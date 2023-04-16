wrestling / News

Zelina Vega Modeling LWO Attire, Trish Stratus in the Gym, McKenzie Mitchell Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

April 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Superstar and anime super fan Zelina Vega at the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. She presented _Best Anime Song_ and _Best Romance._ Image Credit: Crunchyroll

WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Zelina Vega modeling her LWO attire, McKenzie Mitchell in a skintight leopard-print suit, Trish Stratus showing off some lethal weapons in the gym, Mustafa Ali in Jeddah, Roxanne Perez, Sheamus and his wife going to a Nashville Soccer Club game, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

