– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Zelina Vega modeling her LWO attire, McKenzie Mitchell in a skintight leopard-print suit, Trish Stratus showing off some lethal weapons in the gym, Mustafa Ali in Jeddah, Roxanne Perez, Sheamus and his wife going to a Nashville Soccer Club game, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/puu45HFKS2 pic.twitter.com/fmtB1f6WQ7 — WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2023