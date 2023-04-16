wrestling / News
Zelina Vega Modeling LWO Attire, Trish Stratus in the Gym, McKenzie Mitchell Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
April 16, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Zelina Vega modeling her LWO attire, McKenzie Mitchell in a skintight leopard-print suit, Trish Stratus showing off some lethal weapons in the gym, Mustafa Ali in Jeddah, Roxanne Perez, Sheamus and his wife going to a Nashville Soccer Club game, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/puu45HFKS2 pic.twitter.com/fmtB1f6WQ7
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note on AEW Saturday Show and How It Relates To A Possible CM Punk Return (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cash Wheeler Defends Dax Harwood, Comments On AEW Locker Room
- Brandon Cutler Tweets Agreement That ‘CM Punk Is Gaslighting AEW’
- Bruce Prichard On If Edge Refused To End Undertaker’s Streak, Floyd Mayweather Being Booked As a Babyface