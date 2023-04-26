Zelina Vega Is Nervous But Ready For Her Smackdown Women’s Title Match at WWE Backlash

Zelina Vega is set to compete for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, and she says she’s ready for the pressure. Vega will challenge Ripley for the championship at the May 6th show, and she talked about the match while on WWE’s The Bump. You can check out a couple of highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On competing in Puerto Rico: “I try to formulate my words when it comes to that question because there’s no good combination of words that could describe how I feel. I’m representing for my family, I’m representing for everyone that’s rooting for me in Puerto Rico, my family that didn’t get to see me wrestle yet in Puerto Rico, and girls like me. I feel like it’s a lot of pressure, but I’m so happy to carry that, and I’m so happy to be able to say that I’m walking into Puerto Rico of all places [for this match.] It is against Rhea bloody Ripley. I understand what comes with that, and it’s no easy thing to defeat her. However, the last match that I did have as a singles, I did beat her in 45 seconds, so there is that. I’m feeling my good. I feel like there’s a lot of pressure, but I’m ready for it.”

On being excited for the show: “It’s been a while since I’ve been back there. This is actually my first time getting to perform in Puerto Rico, so there’s a lot of firsts that come with it. I’m even shaking a little bit thinking about it. I’m nervous, but the excitement, it’s completely taken over me. I don’t think I’ve ever shown this kind of vulnerability as far as how much this means to me and how nervous I actually am for this. It’s a good nervous, but it’s also, like I said, I feel like I’m bringing everybody with me, and that’s a crazy thing.”