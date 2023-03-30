Zelina Vega On Potentially Defending Queen of the Ring, How She’s Feeling Before WrestleMania

Zelina Vega is the current-reigning Queen of the Ring, and she spoke with 411’s Jeffrey Harris ahead of WrestleMania about potentially defending her title this coming May and more. Vega spoke at a press event on Thursday hyping the PPV, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On how she’s feeling ahead of WrestleMania: “Good! I’m excited, I’m a little refreshed. I feel ready and I mean, who else gets to say that they are going to be on the side of their childhood hero for WrestleMania?”

On appearing at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards show: “I think the only thing that would have made it better was to have my husband and my cats there. For real, was a dream come true, really. I mean, to be the person that’s blending the world between anime and WWE is, it’s crazy. And it’s something that I didn’t know was so important to other people until it’s come to me, you know? So it’s a fight that I’m so happy that I’m doing.”

On potentially defending her Queen of the Ring status at King and Queen Of The Ring: “I mean I, think I should win it all the time, I mean really. If we’re talking about Queen and influentual, and we’re talking about anime and — my God I am a perfect fit, you know what I mean?… I would say yes. However, it’s not always up to me. Management has their way of doing things, so we’ll see. I feel like they’re gonna mix it up and they’re gonna make it fun. So I’m excited to see how that’s gonna play out.”

