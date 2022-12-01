Zelina Vega On How She Got A Naruto Voice Actor For Her Entrance Theme

In an interview with That’s Dope (via Wrestling Inc), Zelina Vega spoke about getting Naruto voice actor Neil Kaplan for her WWE entrance theme. She had to convince Vince McMahon to make it happen.

She said: “I had Neil Kaplan, who’s the English voice actor for [“Naruto” character] Madara [Uchiha] — I had him do my entrance music. When you hear the music start, you hear his voice as Madara saying, ‘All hail the Queen, Queen Zelina,’ and then the music would start. ‘Naruto’ is like the WWE of anime, and he’s like ‘Okay, I like Naruto’, So I was like ‘Madura is kind of like what Paul Heyman is to Roman [Reigns],’ and he was like, ‘We need it.’”

She noted that she tried to get the Naruto run as part of her entrance but it didn’t happen. She also said that McMahon thought Crunchyroll was a type of sushi.