Zelina Vega Out of Queen of the Ring Tournament, Maxxine Dupri Steps In

Zelina Vega has been pulled from the Queen of the Ring Tournament due to an injury, with Maxxine Dupri taking her place. Raw GM Adam Pearce announced on Sunday morning that Vega is not cleared to compete and will be replaced by Dupri in the tournament, as you can see below.

Dupri will now face Shayna Baszler in a first-round match at tonight’s WWE live event. No word yet on the details around Vega’s injury. She won the inaugural Queen of the Ring tournament in 2021.