WWE News: Zelina Vega Praises the Talent of Bianca Belair, Full Royal Rumble 2018 Universal Title Match Video

January 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bianca Belair WWE NXT 12-26-18

– Zelina Vega recently praised the talent of Bianca Belair, who is set to face Shayna Baszler for the NXT women’s title at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix this month. You can check out the Twitter exchange between the two Superstars below.

– WWE released the full WWE Universal title match video from the 2018 Royal Rumble. In the match, Brock Lesnar defends his title against Kane and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match. You can check out the full video in the player below.

