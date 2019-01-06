WWE News: Zelina Vega Praises the Talent of Bianca Belair, Full Royal Rumble 2018 Universal Title Match Video

– Zelina Vega recently praised the talent of Bianca Belair, who is set to face Shayna Baszler for the NXT women’s title at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix this month. You can check out the Twitter exchange between the two Superstars below.

I ain't nothing to play with.

3 weeks until #NXTTakeover

Phoenix.

UN👏🏾DE👏🏾FEA👏🏾TED pic.twitter.com/caWYCXXPAo — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 5, 2019

– WWE released the full WWE Universal title match video from the 2018 Royal Rumble. In the match, Brock Lesnar defends his title against Kane and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match. You can check out the full video in the player below.