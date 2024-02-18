Zelina Vega Promises To Go Back To Who She Was Before the LWO

In a promo following her loss on last night’s Smackdown, Zelina Vega sent a warning to Santos Escobar and his group. Legado del Fantasma and the LWO brawled during her match, allowing Tiffany Stratton to get the win.

Vega said: “I almost won the match. I almost won that match. I have been trying and trying to get my hands on the title since Backlash, since Rio at Backlash and I was this close to getting a chance to go into chamber to do exactly that. If it wasn’t for Elektra putting herself in my business, I would have had that spot that would have been mine. I don’t know how much I have to prove to people, how much more that I have to prove to people that I deserve this, that I deserve to be a champion, I deserve to go to WrestleMania. No, no, no, no, now I’m setting my sights on Legado, Santos is the one who’s going to regret sticking her nose in my business. This is all your fault, Santos. Remember who I was before LWO. Remember why you came to me in the first place. Because I promise you, I’m gonna go right back to that.”