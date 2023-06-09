Zelina Vega Reacts To LA Knight’s Comments From This Week’s The Bump

LA Knight took some shots at people on this week’s WWE The Bump, and Zelina Vega reacted to the comments on social media. During Knight’s appearance on the show, he talked about qualifying for Money in the Bank and went on about how he “didn’t get shoved down anybody’s throat” and “wasn’t anybody’s guy.”

Asked about the comments on Twitter, Vega wrote:

“I think he needs to worry less about the gamers and nerds and worry more about trying to be himself.. not Rock and Stone Cold Lite. He’s probably pretty neat under all that.”